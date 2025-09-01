Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2425
Humming Along
"furious flutter awakened hummingbird heart hello hello love"
--Megan McCafferty
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2917
photos
167
followers
158
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st September 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ruby throated hummingbird
,
bif
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Babs
ace
Fabulous timing, what a great shot, I love his tail feathers fanned out. fav.
September 1st, 2025
Kate
ace
Absolutely fantastic. The lighting and action capture is awesome.
September 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
September 1st, 2025
