Monarch Triangle by kvphoto
Photo 2427

Monarch Triangle

"Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life."

--Albert Einstein
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional
September 3rd, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow, KV! This is the best monarch capture ever!!! So beautiful and such a special moment! Fav
September 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 3rd, 2025  
Mallory ace
A superb capture
September 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Spectacular capture!
September 4th, 2025  
