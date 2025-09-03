Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2427
Monarch Triangle
"Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life."
--Albert Einstein
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2919
photos
167
followers
158
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd September 2025 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
zinnia
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
sgg
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional
September 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow, KV! This is the best monarch capture ever!!! So beautiful and such a special moment! Fav
September 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
September 3rd, 2025
Mallory
ace
A superb capture
September 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Spectacular capture!
September 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close