Previous
American Goldfinch Gal by kvphoto
Photo 2430

American Goldfinch Gal

I enjoyed watching the goldfinches balance on the slender branches of our swamp sunflowers over the past week. I spotted this beauty enjoying the seeds.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a lovely image...
September 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact