My Baby Girl by kvphoto
My Baby Girl

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole."

--Roger Caras
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great quote
September 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of Sugar! Love those eyes looking up at you with such devotion! Fav (great in b/w too!)
September 7th, 2025  
KV ace
@365projectorgheatherb thanks Heather… Sugar does love her mommas and we love her so much. I just looked at her eyes enlarged and you can actually see me standing above her on the deck taking the photo.
September 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
@kvphoto How cool is that!
September 7th, 2025  
KWind ace
Super POV!
September 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
She's gorgeous!
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Sugar you look so adorable.
September 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2025  
