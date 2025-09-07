Sign up
Photo 2431
Photo 2431
My Baby Girl
"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole."
--Roger Caras
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
8
5
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
2925
photos
167
followers
157
following
666% complete
Views
14
Comments 8
8
Fav's 5
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th September 2025 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
dog
,
sugar
,
great pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
my baby girl
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great quote
September 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of Sugar! Love those eyes looking up at you with such devotion! Fav (great in b/w too!)
September 7th, 2025
KV
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
thanks Heather… Sugar does love her mommas and we love her so much. I just looked at her eyes enlarged and you can actually see me standing above her on the deck taking the photo.
September 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
How cool is that!
September 7th, 2025
KWind
ace
Super POV!
September 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
She's gorgeous!
September 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Sugar you look so adorable.
September 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2025
