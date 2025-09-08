Previous
Ruby-throated Hummingbird by kvphoto
Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Our Carolina Phlox is dying out but there are a few flowers left to sip from. This female hummingbird enjoyed her visit and graciously allowed me to photograph her.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Mags ace
Superb capture!
September 8th, 2025  
Heather ace
You have captured her perfectly! And your whole shot is so pretty! Fav
September 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous focus!! Great job.
September 9th, 2025  
