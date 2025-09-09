Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
Sweet Seeker
"Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the 'Titanic' who waved off the dessert cart."
--Erma Bombeck
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2428
2429
2430
426
2431
2432
2433
427
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th September 2025 12:59pm
Tags
lantana
,
bif
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Beverley
ace
Ooo wow… what a super capture
September 9th, 2025
