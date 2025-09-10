Sign up
Previous
Photo 2434
Fierce & Bold
The tiny ruby-throated hummingbird is fierce and bold. Why? They need to eat 1-3 times their weight in nectar every day.
Info source:
https://www.aau.edu/research-scholarship/featured-research-topics/tiny-fierce-hummingbirds-are-also-evolutionary
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
male
,
bif
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Your title is perfect as this hummingbird looks ready to conquer the world
September 10th, 2025
