Fierce & Bold by kvphoto
Photo 2434

Fierce & Bold

The tiny ruby-throated hummingbird is fierce and bold. Why? They need to eat 1-3 times their weight in nectar every day.

Info source: https://www.aau.edu/research-scholarship/featured-research-topics/tiny-fierce-hummingbirds-are-also-evolutionary
10th September 2025

Kate ace
Your title is perfect as this hummingbird looks ready to conquer the world
September 10th, 2025  
