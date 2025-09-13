Previous
Glowing by kvphoto
Photo 2437

Glowing

"The person who lives life fully, glowing with life’s energy, is the person who lives a successful life."

--Daisaku Ikeda
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
gloria jones ace
Wow.
September 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent!
September 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beauty.
September 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 13th, 2025  
