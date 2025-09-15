Previous
In Flight by kvphoto
Photo 2439

In Flight

"The power that makes grass grow, fruit ripen, and guides the bird in flight is in us all."

--Anzia Yezierska
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Mark
Wow. Great capture
September 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing capture!
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 15th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Perfection!
September 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
September 15th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice!!
September 15th, 2025  
Diane ace
Love both photo and quote.
September 15th, 2025  
