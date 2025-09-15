Sign up
Photo 2439
In Flight
"The power that makes grass grow, fruit ripen, and guides the bird in flight is in us all."
--Anzia Yezierska
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
7
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th September 2025 3:02pm
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby throated hummingbird
,
bif
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mark
Wow. Great capture
September 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing capture!
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 15th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Perfection!
September 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
September 15th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice!!
September 15th, 2025
Diane
ace
Love both photo and quote.
September 15th, 2025
