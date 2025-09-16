Sign up
Previous
Photo 2440
On the Prowl
"No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does."
--Christopher Morley
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
6
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2937
photos
167
followers
156
following
668% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th September 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sugar
,
prowl
,
great pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful Sugar! She looks to be enjoying her hike.
September 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Well maybe a cat also 😸 beautiful dog
September 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful portrait and pose!
September 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
She's so big and furry yet so gentle looking! Love your Sugar! Fav
September 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
She’s such beautiful dog!
September 16th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful shot of Sugar...she always looks sp perfectly groomed.
September 16th, 2025
