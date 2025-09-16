Previous
On the Prowl by kvphoto
On the Prowl

"No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does."

--Christopher Morley
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful Sugar! She looks to be enjoying her hike.
September 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Well maybe a cat also 😸 beautiful dog
September 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful portrait and pose!
September 16th, 2025  
Heather ace
She's so big and furry yet so gentle looking! Love your Sugar! Fav
September 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
She’s such beautiful dog!
September 16th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful shot of Sugar...she always looks sp perfectly groomed.
September 16th, 2025  
