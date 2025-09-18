Previous
Miracles by kvphoto
Miracles

“Around us, life bursts with miracles, a glass of water, a ray of sunshine, a leaf, a caterpillar, a flower, laughter, raindrops.”

Nhat Hanh—It’s hard not to be impressed with nature’s brilliance.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Heather ace
Wow! I love the light behind the clouds and the light rays spready out! Just amazing! Fav
September 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A glorious Miracle
September 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow gorgeous rays. fav.
September 19th, 2025  
