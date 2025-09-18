Sign up
Previous
Photo 2442
Miracles
“Around us, life bursts with miracles, a glass of water, a ray of sunshine, a leaf, a caterpillar, a flower, laughter, raindrops.”
Nhat Hanh—It’s hard not to be impressed with nature’s brilliance.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2025 5:19pm
Tags
nature
,
light
,
clouds
,
sunbeams
,
miracles
,
“sun
,
rays”
Heather
ace
Wow! I love the light behind the clouds and the light rays spready out! Just amazing! Fav
September 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A glorious Miracle
September 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow gorgeous rays. fav.
September 19th, 2025
