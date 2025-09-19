Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2443
Newly Paved Road
We've lived in our home (upper right) for 23 years and just had our neighborhood roads repaved.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2941
photos
167
followers
156
following
669% complete
View this month »
Tags
road
,
neighborhood
,
drone
,
mavic air 2
Mags
ace
Nice and smooth looking!
September 20th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Looks like a lovely place to live.
September 20th, 2025
