Previous
Next
Newly Paved Road by kvphoto
Photo 2443

Newly Paved Road

We've lived in our home (upper right) for 23 years and just had our neighborhood roads repaved.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
669% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice and smooth looking!
September 20th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Looks like a lovely place to live.
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact