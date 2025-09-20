Our Neighborhood

I flew my drone this morning to get a few shots of our neighborhood. I am enjoying it now because the future of the Chinese manufactured DJI drone that I own is quite uncertain. At present US customs is making it difficult to import DJI drones into the US. Many US vendors have pulled them from their shelves or simply can't get them. I discovered this when I tried to purchase an updated model and found none available in the US.



Unfortunately DJI is having difficulty finding a US agency to conduct the mandatory audit that is required to be completed/passed by 12/23/25. I've looked at US mfg./approved alternate drones and they are quite a bit more costly. This is very disappointing.



I've been busy packing our truck and camper for our trip to New York. We are going to a camper rally in the Adirondacks and then afterwards I will attend a photo workshop there. I have a feeling we will be super busy most of the time and may not have much opportunity/connectivity to post.