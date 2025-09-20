Previous
Our Neighborhood by kvphoto
Our Neighborhood

I flew my drone this morning to get a few shots of our neighborhood. I am enjoying it now because the future of the Chinese manufactured DJI drone that I own is quite uncertain. At present US customs is making it difficult to import DJI drones into the US. Many US vendors have pulled them from their shelves or simply can't get them. I discovered this when I tried to purchase an updated model and found none available in the US.

Unfortunately DJI is having difficulty finding a US agency to conduct the mandatory audit that is required to be completed/passed by 12/23/25. I've looked at US mfg./approved alternate drones and they are quite a bit more costly. This is very disappointing.

I've been busy packing our truck and camper for our trip to New York. We are going to a camper rally in the Adirondacks and then afterwards I will attend a photo workshop there. I have a feeling we will be super busy most of the time and may not have much opportunity/connectivity to post.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's a beautiful shot.
Such a shame. Many products will be going the same way, I suspect. US is attempting to become insular and for Americans only, it seems, in both people and products. Hope you find a good alternative at some point that is affordable and good quality.
September 20th, 2025  
KV ace
@casablanca unfortunately I think you are right and I really hate what is going on in the US now.
September 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
September 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool drone shot
September 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous scene and capture.
September 20th, 2025  
