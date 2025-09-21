Seven Sisters Trail

We drove 367 miles (590.629 km) today to Wytheville, Virginia. The name is pronounced like the word with. Of course that makes me think of Whoville and Dr. Suess. We are staying at Stony Fork Campground again. We stayed at this campground twice before on our way to/from Ohio in early August.



I had a late afternoon hike on the Stony Fork Nature trail and the Seven Sisters trail. The nature trail begins and ends on the campground loop and is just about a mile long. In addition I walked a little over a mile up Seven Sisters trail. This trail is rated hard and I gained about 800 feet of elevation in about 2 miles (3.21869 km) of hiking... most of it was gained on the first mile of the Seven Sisters trail. The Seven Sisters trail is 10.2 mile (16.41531 km) out and back and someday I'd like to do the entire trail. I'd just need to begin early in the morning, take lots of food and water and take my time. The leaves were changing color and though it was warm going uphill the temperature dropped as the afternoon progressed. What a gorgeous afternoon and a great hike... my total mileage for this afternoon was 3.7 miles (5.95 km). I'm less than 2 miles (3.21869 km) from my goal of 365 miles (587.411 km) for the year. Yippie!