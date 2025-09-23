Previous
Chenango Valley State Park Spillway by kvphoto
Chenango Valley State Park Spillway

Our third travel day was a much shorter drove of just over 200 miles (321.869 km). We arrived at Chenanago Valley State Park at 1:30 PM and after getting the camper set up we went for a walk in the park. We saw the Chenango Canal, spillway and lake. We also saw about 5 or 6 deer and a pileated woodpecker. The fall colors are showing here pretty nicely.

This spillway connects the lake and the Chenango Canal which runs through the park. Google AI provides this brief history of the canal: "The Chenango Canal was built between 1833 and 1836 and officially opened in 1837, connecting the city of Binghamton to the Erie Canal in Utica, New York. Construction on the 97-mile waterway began after the state legislature authorized it in 1833, with the project overseen by chief engineer John Bloomfield Jervis."
Heather ace
A beautiful scene! I love the milky falls, the touch of autumn tones, and the walkway with the stonework and the wooden railing! All just lovely! Fav
September 23rd, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Wonderfully composed.
September 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful glimpse of the park.
September 23rd, 2025  
