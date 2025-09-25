Sign up
Photo 2449
Emerging from the Mist
I'm filling in gaps in my calendar from days spent at the camper rally. This was another shot taken at Lewey Lake in the Adirondacks during the 3rd day of my photo workshop.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
6
9
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd October 2025 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
new york
,
fog
,
mountains
,
mist
,
adirondacks
,
fall color
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
lewey lake
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture.
October 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful! Really needs to be seen on black.
October 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Really beautiful, and Laura is so right: super on black! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Misty moody capture.
October 10th, 2025
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
October 11th, 2025
