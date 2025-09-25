Previous
Emerging from the Mist by kvphoto
Photo 2449

Emerging from the Mist

I'm filling in gaps in my calendar from days spent at the camper rally. This was another shot taken at Lewey Lake in the Adirondacks during the 3rd day of my photo workshop.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture.
October 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful! Really needs to be seen on black.
October 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Really beautiful, and Laura is so right: super on black! Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Misty moody capture.
October 10th, 2025  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
October 11th, 2025  
