Photo 2448
Autumn Turkey Tail
I spotted this beauty amidst the autum leaves on my hike to Spectacle Pond in the Adirondacks. I was hiking with a group from our camper rally.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2948
photos
167
followers
156
following
671% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th September 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
new york
,
autumn
,
hike
,
adirondacks
,
turkey tail
,
sonyrx100m7
Diana
ace
Fabulous textures and colours.
October 1st, 2025
judith deacon
What wonderful colours and textures, a great Autumn shot.
October 1st, 2025
