Autumn Turkey Tail by kvphoto
Autumn Turkey Tail

I spotted this beauty amidst the autum leaves on my hike to Spectacle Pond in the Adirondacks. I was hiking with a group from our camper rally.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Diana ace
Fabulous textures and colours.
October 1st, 2025  
judith deacon
What wonderful colours and textures, a great Autumn shot.
October 1st, 2025  
