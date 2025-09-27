Previous
Common Valerian by kvphoto
Photo 2451

Common Valerian

I've been trying to learn to use my Sony RX100M7 camera that I bought for my backpacking trip. In this shot I used fill flash on the valerian in the foreground. I also used macro mode to get close to the plant.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this composition with the reflected forest in the background. You are inspiring me to get my RX100 out more!
October 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! Really beautiful with your focus and dof! Stunning colours, light, and reflections! Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely!
October 10th, 2025  
