Photo 2452
Adirondacks Mist
I enjoyed taking some shots with the used camera I bought for my backpacking trip - a Sony RX100M7. This shot is a combination of three bracketed images shot handheld and combined in post processing.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2963
photos
166
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd October 2025 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
adirondacks
,
indian lake
,
sonyrx100m7
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fabulous result. I love the light.
October 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Just gorgeous with the golden light, the strip of mist, and the pop of red amid the trees! Thank you for explaining your process as well, KV! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Mark
Magical
October 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scene
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb!
October 10th, 2025
