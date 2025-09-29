Sign up
Photo 2449
Split Rock Falls
We took a day to drive around and see some of the sights in the Adirondacks. We went to this easily accessible waterfall right off the road side then went on to hike to Roaring Brook Falls. Sugar got to go for a swim there and was a very happy girl.
More info on the waterfall:
https://uncoveringnewyork.com/split-rock-falls-adirondacks/
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2948
photos
167
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th September 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
adirondacks
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
split rock falls
