Split Rock Falls by kvphoto
Split Rock Falls

We took a day to drive around and see some of the sights in the Adirondacks. We went to this easily accessible waterfall right off the road side then went on to hike to Roaring Brook Falls. Sugar got to go for a swim there and was a very happy girl.

More info on the waterfall: https://uncoveringnewyork.com/split-rock-falls-adirondacks/
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
