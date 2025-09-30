Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2450
Lake Placid
This is the view of Lake Placid, New York from the summit of Whiteface Mountain. We hiked up a steep rocky pathway and luckily it had nice guard rails. It was a fifth of a mile hike but felt like more! Here is more info on our drive up the mountain:
https://whiteface.com/todo/whiteface-veterans-memorial-highway/
All is well with us... we had fun at our camper rally and my photo workshop begins on October 1st.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2948
photos
167
followers
156
following
671% complete
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Latest from all albums
2444
2445
430
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
30th September 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
panorama
,
adirondacks
,
whiteface mountain
,
lake placid
,
sonyrx100m7
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close