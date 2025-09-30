Previous
Lake Placid by kvphoto
Photo 2450

Lake Placid

This is the view of Lake Placid, New York from the summit of Whiteface Mountain. We hiked up a steep rocky pathway and luckily it had nice guard rails. It was a fifth of a mile hike but felt like more! Here is more info on our drive up the mountain: https://whiteface.com/todo/whiteface-veterans-memorial-highway/

All is well with us... we had fun at our camper rally and my photo workshop begins on October 1st.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
