Keene Sunrise by kvphoto
Photo 2452

Keene Sunrise

On the second day of the photo workshop we
met at 5:30 am to drive to Keene for a sunrise shoot. There were hunters in the tall grasses in the distance looking for pheasants though I never heard a gunshot. It was a chilly morning.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

@kvphoto
Heather ace
An outstanding capture and composition, KV! I love the tall grasses in the foreground and how they are set off by the sunrise sky! Fav
October 9th, 2025  
