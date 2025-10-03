Previous
Lewey Lake by kvphoto
Lewey Lake

Lewey Lake was our second stop of the morning on the 3rd day of the Adirondacks Fall Photography workshop. The first stop at Indian Lake was quite foggy, atmospheric, and lovely and this second stop turned out to be the same.
Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and mist! Fav
October 9th, 2025  
