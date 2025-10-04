Previous
Next
Loon at Heart Lake by kvphoto
Photo 2454

Loon at Heart Lake

On the 4th day of the photo workshop we drove to Heart Lake for sunset. I was happy to see this loon pop up out of the water. I had to quickly change my camera settings and was happy to get this shot.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love this with the colored ripples of water around the loon, the gorgeous autumn trees across the lake, and the colours in the reflections! Fav!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact