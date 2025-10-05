Sign up
Photo 2455
Palmer Pond
A few of us chose to shoot sunset on the last night of the workshop. The colors were very pretty and I enjoyed the shoot. The morning of the 5th was spent at the campground's lodge where we viewed photos that each photographer shared - image review.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Corinne
ace
Wonderful colors !
October 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous light and colors and such a calm body of water (great reflections too!) Fav
October 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful light and colours
October 9th, 2025
