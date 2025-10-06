Sign up
Photo 2460
Flume Falls
This was one small section of the waterfall. This was taken during the second day of my Adirondacks Fall Photography workshop.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2963
photos
166
followers
156
following
675% complete
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
431
2464
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd October 2025 8:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
new york
,
cascades
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
flume falls
Heather
ace
A super capture of the milky falls surrounded by the rocks and hints of autumn foliage! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Mark
Beautiful water and leaf colors
October 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love those rocks!
October 11th, 2025
