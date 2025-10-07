Sign up
Photo 2461
Cascades at Flume Falls
This was taken during the second day of my Adirondacks Fall Photography workshop. I loved seeing the colorful leaves in the foreground.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2963
photos
166
followers
156
following
675% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd October 2025 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
cascades
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
flume falls
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture the milky flow of the water running over and around all the rocks! And yes, extra lovely with the colourful leaves in the foreground! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
So lovely!
October 11th, 2025
