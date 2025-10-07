Previous
Cascades at Flume Falls by kvphoto
Cascades at Flume Falls

This was taken during the second day of my Adirondacks Fall Photography workshop. I loved seeing the colorful leaves in the foreground.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Heather ace
A great pov to capture the milky flow of the water running over and around all the rocks! And yes, extra lovely with the colourful leaves in the foreground! Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
So lovely!
October 11th, 2025  
