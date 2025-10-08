Previous
Splitrock Gorge by kvphoto
Splitrock Gorge

Since Kate, Sugar, and I had already visited the falls a few days before I decided to walk further down the trail and discovered another series of waterfalls. This was taken on the 4th day of the photo workshop.
Heather ace
A great capture of the white water rushing over the rocks! Pretty, too, with the autumn leaves and the green evergreen boughs in the foreground! Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 11th, 2025  
