Photo 2462
Splitrock Gorge
Since Kate, Sugar, and I had already visited the falls a few days before I decided to walk further down the trail and discovered another series of waterfalls. This was taken on the 4th day of the photo workshop.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th October 2025 8:25am
Tags
new york
,
waterfall
,
fall color
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
splitrock gorge
Heather
ace
A great capture of the white water rushing over the rocks! Pretty, too, with the autumn leaves and the green evergreen boughs in the foreground! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 11th, 2025
