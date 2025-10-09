Previous
Late Bloomer by kvphoto
Photo 2451

Late Bloomer

We were surprised to see some coneflowers blooming in our front and back flower beds when we returned home from our three week trip to New York's Adirondack Mountains. What a beautiful place.

We brought the rain with us when we arrived and that brought colder temperatures. Our camper rally was a lot of fun. This was the first rally we have taken Sugar to and she made some new friends and enjoyed playing in the dog park. We drove 2,922 miles (4702.5 km) on this trip. We will be home for less than three weeks before we head to the Grand Canyon for my backpacking trip.
Beverley ace
Beautiful coneflower… such a pretty colour.
October 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The flowers see to be a little confused by the seasons.
Amazing how much travelling you are doing and having some great adventures.
October 9th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Nice! I've seen a few here too.
October 9th, 2025  
