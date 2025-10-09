Late Bloomer

We were surprised to see some coneflowers blooming in our front and back flower beds when we returned home from our three week trip to New York's Adirondack Mountains. What a beautiful place.



We brought the rain with us when we arrived and that brought colder temperatures. Our camper rally was a lot of fun. This was the first rally we have taken Sugar to and she made some new friends and enjoyed playing in the dog park. We drove 2,922 miles (4702.5 km) on this trip. We will be home for less than three weeks before we head to the Grand Canyon for my backpacking trip.