Previous
Photo 2464
Very Green
The Homestead trail at Red Top Mountain State Park in Georgia is still very green... not too much fall color just yet. A few trees had some colorful leaves.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Tags
georgia
,
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
,
homestead trail
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks like a wonderful place to walk.
October 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Really pretty! I love the pathway taking us through the green of the forest. Fav
October 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful green shades.
October 10th, 2025
