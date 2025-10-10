Previous
Very Green
Very Green

The Homestead trail at Red Top Mountain State Park in Georgia is still very green... not too much fall color just yet. A few trees had some colorful leaves.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks like a wonderful place to walk.
October 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Really pretty! I love the pathway taking us through the green of the forest. Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful green shades.
October 10th, 2025  
