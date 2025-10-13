Previous
Chalk Art by kvphoto
Chalk Art

The Marietta Square in Georgia was a happening place this past weekend with Chalktoberfest & Craft Beer Festival. We went to see the art in progress Saturday afternoon. Want to know more about this event— https://chalktoberfest.com/
Beverley ace
Beautiful Art…
October 13th, 2025  
KV ace
@beverley365 hard to believe that it is being driven over today… all the art was created on the roads adjacent to the Marietta square.
October 13th, 2025  
