Previous
Photo 2467
Chalk Art
The Marietta Square in Georgia was a happening place this past weekend with Chalktoberfest & Craft Beer Festival. We went to see the art in progress Saturday afternoon. Want to know more about this event—
https://chalktoberfest.com/
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2967
photos
166
followers
156
following
675% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th October 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
chalk
,
marietta georgia
,
chalktoberfest
,
sonyrx100m7
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Art…
October 13th, 2025
KV
ace
@beverley365
hard to believe that it is being driven over today… all the art was created on the roads adjacent to the Marietta square.
October 13th, 2025
