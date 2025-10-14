Previous
Still Beautiful by kvphoto
Still Beautiful

We didn't see this piece of art when we visited the Marietta Square on Saturday afternoon but even after two days of being driven over it is still quite lovely.
14th October 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s very beautifully done, not damaged by the cars driving past… beautiful
October 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely!
October 14th, 2025  
