Photo 2468
Still Beautiful
We didn't see this piece of art when we visited the Marietta Square on Saturday afternoon but even after two days of being driven over it is still quite lovely.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
hummingbird
art
chalk
marietta georgia
chalktoberfest
sonyrx100m7
Beverley
ace
It's very beautifully done, not damaged by the cars driving past… beautiful
October 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely!
October 14th, 2025
