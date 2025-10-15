Sign up
Previous
Photo 2469
The Art of Living
"The art of living rightly is like all arts; it must be learned and practiced with incessant care."
--Johann Wolfgang von Goethe--another image I liked from our visit to Chalktoberfest in Marietta, Georgia this past weekend.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
2
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Tags
chalk
,
marietta georgia
,
chalktoberfest
,
sonyrx100m7
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of the chalk and colors.
October 15th, 2025
Kate
ace
I love how you focused on the artists' instruments
October 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the colors in this capture!
October 15th, 2025
