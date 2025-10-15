Previous
The Art of Living by kvphoto
The Art of Living

"The art of living rightly is like all arts; it must be learned and practiced with incessant care."

--Johann Wolfgang von Goethe--another image I liked from our visit to Chalktoberfest in Marietta, Georgia this past weekend.
KV

Mags ace
Wonderful capture of the chalk and colors.
October 15th, 2025  
Kate ace
I love how you focused on the artists' instruments
October 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the colors in this capture!
October 15th, 2025  
