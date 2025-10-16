Previous
Home Sweet Home by kvphoto
Photo 2470

Home Sweet Home

"Every house where love abides
And friendship is a guest,
Is surely home, and home sweet home
For there the heart can rest."

--Henry Van Dyke--You can see our pollinator garden behind our home... our roses are still blooming. We have some flowers in front of the house that the birds and bees also like.
@kvphoto
Mags ace
Nice POV! How high was your drone? I put maximum of 200 ft. in my request for authorization, but you know how that went. =(
October 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Your property looks very inviting and tidy.
October 16th, 2025  
KV ace
@marlboromaam not sure but it was most likely under or about 200 feet but I am totally guessing.
October 16th, 2025  
KV ace
@ljmanning thanks… I’ve been working on trimming, mowing, etc. since our lawn guy retired suddenly and without forewarning. We finally found another lawn service and decided to get them to care for the front yard and I’ll take care of the back… good compromise and gives me more time to focus on our flower beds, etc.
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat drone shot
October 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A neat and orderly plot.
October 16th, 2025  
