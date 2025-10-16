Sign up
Photo 2470
Home Sweet Home
"Every house where love abides
And friendship is a guest,
Is surely home, and home sweet home
For there the heart can rest."
--Henry Van Dyke--You can see our pollinator garden behind our home... our roses are still blooming. We have some flowers in front of the house that the birds and bees also like.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
6
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
2971
photos
166
followers
157
following
676% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
15th October 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
trees
,
aerial
,
drone
,
pollinator-garden
,
dji-mavic-air-2
Mags
ace
Nice POV! How high was your drone? I put maximum of 200 ft. in my request for authorization, but you know how that went. =(
October 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Your property looks very inviting and tidy.
October 16th, 2025
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
not sure but it was most likely under or about 200 feet but I am totally guessing.
October 16th, 2025
KV
ace
@ljmanning
thanks… I’ve been working on trimming, mowing, etc. since our lawn guy retired suddenly and without forewarning. We finally found another lawn service and decided to get them to care for the front yard and I’ll take care of the back… good compromise and gives me more time to focus on our flower beds, etc.
October 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat drone shot
October 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A neat and orderly plot.
October 16th, 2025
