Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2471
Walking the Dog
This UCM (unintentional camera movement) shot resulted from trying to walk Sugar and take a photo at the same time. Sugar saw the lake and made a beeline for it... and then she was splashing around and having the best time.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2973
photos
166
followers
157
following
676% complete
View this month »
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Latest from all albums
2466
2467
433
2468
2469
2470
2471
434
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th October 2025 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
,
iron hill trail
Heather
ace
Ha! Sugar is clearly an unintentional source of inspiration for you, KV! This is super! I love the sweeping movement of the light and the autumn colours! Fav
October 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close