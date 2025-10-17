Previous
Walking the Dog by kvphoto
Walking the Dog

This UCM (unintentional camera movement) shot resulted from trying to walk Sugar and take a photo at the same time. Sugar saw the lake and made a beeline for it... and then she was splashing around and having the best time.
KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Heather ace
Ha! Sugar is clearly an unintentional source of inspiration for you, KV! This is super! I love the sweeping movement of the light and the autumn colours! Fav
October 17th, 2025  
