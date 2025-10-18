Previous
Water Fall Splendor by kvphoto
Water Fall Splendor

"Spring is the season of hope, and autumn is that of memory."

--Marguerite Gardiner, Countess of Blessington--from my recent photo workshop in the Adirondacks.
KV

@kvphoto
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
October 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely hint of autumn.
October 18th, 2025  
