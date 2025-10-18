Sign up
Previous
Photo 2472
Water Fall Splendor
"Spring is the season of hope, and autumn is that of memory."
--Marguerite Gardiner, Countess of Blessington--from my recent photo workshop in the Adirondacks.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2975
photos
166
followers
157
following
677% complete
View this month »
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Latest from all albums
433
2468
2469
2470
2471
434
435
2472
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th October 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
waterfall
,
fall color
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
splitrock gorge
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
October 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely hint of autumn.
October 18th, 2025
