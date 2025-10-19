Previous
Palmer Dam Spillway by kvphoto
Photo 2473

Palmer Dam Spillway

"In heaven it is always autumn."

--John Donne--This was taken on October 4th in New York during my photo workshop. The fall color is gradually showing here in Georgia.
Heather ace
A gorgeous shot with beautiful autumn colours framing the water! Fav
October 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2025  
