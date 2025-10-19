Sign up
Previous
Photo 2473
Palmer Dam Spillway
"In heaven it is always autumn."
--John Donne--This was taken on October 4th in New York during my photo workshop. The fall color is gradually showing here in Georgia.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2976
photos
166
followers
157
following
677% complete
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2468
2469
2470
2471
434
435
2472
2473
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th October 2025 5:07pm
Tags
new york
,
fall color
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
palmer dam spillway
Heather
ace
A gorgeous shot with beautiful autumn colours framing the water! Fav
October 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2025
