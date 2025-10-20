Sign up
Previous
Photo 2474
Raquette River
This shot was taken just below Buttermilk Falls in the Adirondacks during my photo workshop in early October.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd October 2025 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
fall color
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
adirondacks fall photography workshop
,
raquette river
Heather
ace
What a beautiful setting! And I love your shot with your pov to cast the water and reflections in the foreground! Fav
October 20th, 2025
Mary Crandall
Lovely angle
October 20th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Brilliant colors AND composition!!
October 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
