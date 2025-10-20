Previous
Raquette River by kvphoto
Raquette River

This shot was taken just below Buttermilk Falls in the Adirondacks during my photo workshop in early October.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Heather ace
What a beautiful setting! And I love your shot with your pov to cast the water and reflections in the foreground! Fav
October 20th, 2025  
Mary Crandall
Lovely angle
October 20th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Brilliant colors AND composition!!
October 20th, 2025  
