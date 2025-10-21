Previous
Limbs Akimbo by kvphoto
Limbs Akimbo

"Hobgoblins know the proper way to dance: Arms akimbo, loopy legs askew, Leaping into darkness with delight, Lusting for the ecstasy of fright, Open to the charm of horrors new."

--Nick Gordon
21st October 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
678% complete

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great shot
October 23rd, 2025  
Heather ace
Ha! A great title for this shot! Really beautiful, and extra stunning on black! Fav
October 23rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Splendid on black. fav
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely bending limbs and colors.
October 23rd, 2025  
