Photo 2475
Limbs Akimbo
"Hobgoblins know the proper way to dance: Arms akimbo, loopy legs askew, Leaping into darkness with delight, Lusting for the ecstasy of fright, Open to the charm of horrors new."
--Nick Gordon
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
21st October 2025 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaves
,
color
,
autumn
,
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
great shot
October 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Ha! A great title for this shot! Really beautiful, and extra stunning on black! Fav
October 23rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Splendid on black. fav
October 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely bending limbs and colors.
October 23rd, 2025
