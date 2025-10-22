Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2476
Autumn Beauty
"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."
--Emily Bronte
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2980
photos
166
followers
157
following
678% complete
View this month »
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Latest from all albums
434
435
2472
2473
2474
436
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
20th October 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
gold
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
colorful
,
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful colours and see through trees? Intriguing.
October 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
@gardencat
I think it is just a smaller tree in front of a larger tree… but it does kind of look like a see through tree.
October 23rd, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
wonderful backlight here
October 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous light and autumn tones! I love the arch of the branch too! Fav
October 23rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Glorious light, POV and capture. fav
October 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful autumn colors!
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close