Autumn Beauty by kvphoto
Autumn Beauty

"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."

--Emily Bronte
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful colours and see through trees? Intriguing.
October 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
@gardencat I think it is just a smaller tree in front of a larger tree… but it does kind of look like a see through tree.
October 23rd, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
wonderful backlight here
October 23rd, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous light and autumn tones! I love the arch of the branch too! Fav
October 23rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Glorious light, POV and capture. fav
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful autumn colors!
October 23rd, 2025  
