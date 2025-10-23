Sign up
Photo 2477
Camellia
"Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature."
--Gerard De Nerval
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
6
5
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
11
6
5
365
ILCE-7RM5
23rd October 2025 2:48pm
flower
macro
bloom
camellia
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Bucktree
Lovely capture.
October 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
Superb
October 23rd, 2025
Mags
Beautiful bloom and DOF.
October 23rd, 2025
Heather
A gorgeous shot with the colours and the light! Stunning on black! Fav
October 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
Lovey
October 23rd, 2025
Babs
Beautiful,
October 23rd, 2025
