Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2478
Surprise Appearance
This Gulf Fritillary surprised me with a late October visit to a few of our remaining blooming flowers in our pollinator garden. After visiting these Zinnias he/she/they/them/it flew to the few swamp sunflowers still blooming.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2982
photos
166
followers
157
following
678% complete
View this month »
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
Latest from all albums
2472
2473
2474
436
2475
2476
2477
2478
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th October 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
butterfly
,
zinnias
,
gulf fritillary
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! A gorgeous capture, KV! I love the colours and the light! What a beautiful late season visitor! Fav
October 24th, 2025
KV
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
thanks… the butterfly is a lot prettier than the flowers.
October 24th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Love this... beautiful fall covers
October 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
So well composed!
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close