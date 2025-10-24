Previous
Surprise Appearance by kvphoto
Surprise Appearance

This Gulf Fritillary surprised me with a late October visit to a few of our remaining blooming flowers in our pollinator garden. After visiting these Zinnias he/she/they/them/it flew to the few swamp sunflowers still blooming.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Heather
Wow! A gorgeous capture, KV! I love the colours and the light! What a beautiful late season visitor! Fav
October 24th, 2025  
KV
@365projectorgheatherb thanks… the butterfly is a lot prettier than the flowers.
October 24th, 2025  
Frances Tackaberry
Love this... beautiful fall covers
October 24th, 2025  
Mags
So well composed!
October 24th, 2025  
