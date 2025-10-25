Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
Red Rose
"The red rose whispers of passion,
And the white rose breathes of love;
O, the red rose is a falcon,
And the white rose is a dove."
--John Boyle O'Reilly--Our roses are still blooming beautifully.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2983
photos
165
followers
157
following
679% complete
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2473
2474
436
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th October 2025 2:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
bokeh
,
rose
,
red rose
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Carole Sandford
ace
Perfect rose, so nicely captured!
October 25th, 2025
