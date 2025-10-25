Previous
Red Rose by kvphoto
Photo 2479

Red Rose


"The red rose whispers of passion,
And the white rose breathes of love;
O, the red rose is a falcon,
And the white rose is a dove."

--John Boyle O'Reilly--Our roses are still blooming beautifully.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
679% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Perfect rose, so nicely captured!
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact