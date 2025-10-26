Rainy Afternoon

We've had some light rain this afternoon and cooler weather. We are all packed up and ready to leave tomorrow and drive to Arizona's Grand Canyon. We will be driving long days (400+ miles -- 643.738+ km) and arriving just two days before I begin my five day, four night backpacking trip into the canyon. Most likely I will not be around 365 much for the next three weeks. I'll catch up when I get back home. I know I won't have time to comment but I may be able to post some photos along the drive each way. Thanks in advance for any comments you make on my photos... most appreciated.