Rainy Afternoon by kvphoto
Rainy Afternoon

We've had some light rain this afternoon and cooler weather. We are all packed up and ready to leave tomorrow and drive to Arizona's Grand Canyon. We will be driving long days (400+ miles -- 643.738+ km) and arriving just two days before I begin my five day, four night backpacking trip into the canyon. Most likely I will not be around 365 much for the next three weeks. I'll catch up when I get back home. I know I won't have time to comment but I may be able to post some photos along the drive each way. Thanks in advance for any comments you make on my photos... most appreciated.
Susan Wakely ace
A vibrant cheerful flower in spite of the rain.
October 26th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love that bright yellow and the beads of water on the petals! Have a safe trip, you two, and all the best for your backpacking trip, KV! Fav
October 26th, 2025  
