Pink & Green by kvphoto
Pink & Green

Here is a nice mix of colors with the pink muhly grass and cactus buds. We are in Grapevine, Texas almost halfway to he Grand Csnyon. We should be there by Friday afternoon.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

KV

Mags ace
Lovely capture! You gals stay safe, enjoy yourselves, and come home in one piece. =)
October 29th, 2025  
*lynn ace
fine details
October 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, enjoy your fun adventure
October 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Pretty colors. Have a safe trip.
October 29th, 2025  
