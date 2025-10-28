Sign up
Previous
Photo 2482
Pink & Green
Here is a nice mix of colors with the pink muhly grass and cactus buds. We are in Grapevine, Texas almost halfway to he Grand Csnyon. We should be there by Friday afternoon.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2986
photos
165
followers
157
following
680% complete
View this month »
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
might
,
buds
,
cacti
,
grass”
,
“pink
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! You gals stay safe, enjoy yourselves, and come home in one piece. =)
October 29th, 2025
*lynn
ace
fine details
October 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, enjoy your fun adventure
October 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
Pretty colors. Have a safe trip.
October 29th, 2025
