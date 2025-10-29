Previous
Pink T-bird by kvphoto
Pink T-bird

Loved seeing the classic cars, motorcycles and lots of other memorabilia at Russell’s Travel Center in New Mexico.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Mags ace
Wow! I'll take it!
October 30th, 2025  
