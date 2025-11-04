Sign up
Photo 2489
Granite Rapids Sunrise
"The Grand Canyon is carven deep by the master hand; it is the gulf of silence, widened in the desert; it is all time inscribing the naked rock; it is the book of earth."
--Donald C. Peattie
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
3
3
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
hiking
,
colorado-river
,
hermits-backpacing-trip-2025
,
grand-canyon-national-park
,
hermits-trail
,
hermits-backbacking-trip
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
WOW!
November 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scene
November 22nd, 2025
