Canyon Moonset

The full moon over the Grand Canyon provided a lot of light. At night you could almost see enough to not need additional light. This moonset was combined with sunrise colors and was exceptionally pretty.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
GaryW
WOW!
November 27th, 2025  
