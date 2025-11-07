Previous
Next
Bright Angel Trail by kvphoto
Photo 2492

Bright Angel Trail

This was the third time I've hiked the Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Garden to the south rim but this was the first time that I had already hiked over two miles before heading up Bright Angel.

On October 25, 2022 as I hiked up Bright Angel a ram charged me... it was a frightening experience. You can read about it here: https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2022-10-25

Bright Angel trail has many, many switchbacks and gains over 3K feet of elevation... it is a challenging trail but is super pretty. I took my time, enjoyed the views, and arrived at the top safely to finish my backpacking trip.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
That must have been exhausting! But a beautiful view!
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a stunning view, KV! The rock formations, the colours, the depth- all just amazing! I'm glad you weren't charged by a ram on this round too! Fav
November 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact