Photo 2492
Bright Angel Trail
This was the third time I've hiked the Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Garden to the south rim but this was the first time that I had already hiked over two miles before heading up Bright Angel.
On October 25, 2022 as I hiked up Bright Angel a ram charged me... it was a frightening experience. You can read about it here:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2022-10-25
Bright Angel trail has many, many switchbacks and gains over 3K feet of elevation... it is a challenging trail but is super pretty. I took my time, enjoyed the views, and arrived at the top safely to finish my backpacking trip.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3030
photos
167
followers
157
following
688% complete
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th November 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hiking
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
colorado-river
,
grand-canyon-national-park
,
hermits-trail
,
hermits-backpacking-trip-2025
,
hermits-backpacking-trip
GaryW
That must have been exhausting! But a beautiful view!
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a stunning view, KV! The rock formations, the colours, the depth- all just amazing! I'm glad you weren't charged by a ram on this round too! Fav
November 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
November 30th, 2025
