Junkyard on 66 Brewery by kvphoto
Photo 2488

Junkyard on 66 Brewery

The Junkyard was a very cool overnight stop for us on our journey to get back home. This brewery had a huge parking lot and our truck & camper rig was the smallest of the 7 campers overnighting there.

We both ordered a Junkyard sandwich and we chose pulled chicken and brisket… so delicious. They had some neat items in their huge garage space including a 1970 red mustang fastback. The tables and chairs were made from salvage auto parts and the front counter where we placed our order was the front end of an old auto… with the headlights lit up… very cool decor. It fit perfectly on Old Route 66.
Photo Details

